Strong Performance from Elden Santana Leads Dock Spiders to Victory, 6-4

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Drew Barragan at bat

Mequon, WI - Behind a strong start from Elden Santana on Tuesday, the Dock Spiders secured a 6-4 win against Lakeshore at Kapco Park. This victory improved the Dock Spiders' record to 13-20 at the end of the first half of the season.

The Dock Spiders took the lead in the second inning with a two-run single from Caden Shapiro, making the score 2-0. They extended their lead later in the inning with a groundout by Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) that scored a run, followed by a single from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) that brought in the fourth run, making it 4-0.

In the third inning, Drew Prosek added another run with an RBI single, pushing the lead to 5-0. The Dock Spiders lead grew to 6-0 in the fifth inning, with a solo home run to left field by Tyler Stack (Xavier).

The Chinooks responded in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run from Joey Nerat (Dallas Baptist) off RHP Elden Santana (Lawrence). Santana, who earned the win (1-2), pitched 5.0 innings, allowing only 4 hits, 1 run, and striking out two batters.

RHP Jacob Jarvis (Evansville) entered the game in the sixth inning. Lakeshore managed to score two runs with a walk and a wild pitch with no outs, but Jarvis settled down, securing a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning, limiting the damage to just two runs while keeping the bases loaded.

In the seventh inning, Lakeshore added another run with a hit-by-pitch, making the score 6-4. However, with the bases loaded and one out, the Dock Spiders turned a crucial double play to end the inning, once again stranding the bases loaded.

In the ninth inning, RHP Alex Stewert retired the side in order to close the game and picked up the save, securing the Dock Spiders' 6-4 victory.

The Dock Spiders will return home on Wednesday for the third of four consecutive games against the Chinooks. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is Military Appreciation Night at Herr-Baker Field. All active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the game. Additionally, fans can enjoy a half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at Wednesday game with Sunny 97.7.

