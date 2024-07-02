Lakeshore Drops Game 2, Finishes First Half Trading Wins with Dock Spiders

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Lakeshore (15-19) wrapped up their 34th game of the season and the first half on a home-and-home with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (13-20). Both teams were already eliminated from the first half playoffs, but the game held a lot of meaning towards building momentum.

A day removed from a 17-run performance Lakeshore found themselves supporting a new arm. Sheets' contract ended with the end of the first half giving opportunities for other Chinooks' arms.

Huffman's first start of the season began strong, getting a scoreless first and turning a double-play on a come-backer. However, he wouldn't make it out of the second and Mitch Alba came in for his last show of the summer. Three batters and three balls in play put the 'Nooks behind early on. It cleared the runners he inherited and then one, falling 4-0.

"I love spending time here. Love developing as a player and person with the Chinooks," Alba said as he reflected on what is has meant to be apart of the team the last three years.

A dreary night at Moonlight was filled with anticipation for the downpour of rain coming across from the west and energy was especially needed from within the guys. It stems from the two at the top, from the passion within, and care for each other.

"There's been a lot of good energy and we're greatful to be here everyday." Nerat spoke of the energy, when asked where it comes from he gave props to coaches Levi Jensen and Mitch Rogers.

"We're here for them, we work for them. With that dynamic they play for you. It's not just baseball it's deeper than that," said Coach Rogers when asked about Nerat's praise.

With beer batter, Drew Prosek up, the home crowd roared hoping for a strikeout. However, with a man on third, he extended the lead to five on a single to center, his second time reaching in as many innings.

Solo shots were exhcanged in the fifth. First a run was added off the bat of Tyler Stack, his fourth home run for the Spiders. Joey Nerat took Stack's home run personally, taking a ball that was struck strong off the bat over the wall in right field, where he's stood all game and put Lakeshore on the board, 6-1 after 5.

Nerat spoke confidently of the moment he took advantage of the hanging curveball.

"That's what happens when you put a pitch like that in my zone. Just able to hang it and bang it."

Following that, Nerat recorded yet another outfield assist of the season dotting the ball on home plate to get a racing Preston Knott and hold the lead at five. Helping out on both sides of the ball, keeping everyone honest.

"We got a lot of great guys that really care about each other.. We all care for each other and want to have big blowups for eachother." Nerat spoke of his teammates and how they rally around the big moments, "it's great to have those guys in [our] dugout."

Santana's night ended almost reaching half of his season total, tossing 5. He was replaced by Jarvis who struggled to find the zone allowing four free passes.

Again, Nerat collected an RBI making it a strong stretch for him through the fifth and sixth. It was followed by a passed ball plating two in the two at-bats. 6-3 Chinooks trailed still, but the margin was shrinking rapidly.

To replace Jarvis, Hussey came in the game, but the free passes continued. Another run would score and the Chinooks' didn't collect a hit in the inning. Two hit-by-pitches and two walks brought the 'Nooks within two.

Additional opportunities arose, but Lakeshore couldn't capitalize with the big hit.

Alba continued strong late in the game seeing his most innings in a single game this summer, 6.1 and nearly finishing off the eighth. He has been about the boys since day one, and knowing it was his last go around he left it all out on the field.

"I knew it was my last one so I thought I'd really empty the tank for the guys. I tried to say some arms for the second half and help the boys out as much as I could."

The pitchers handled the rest of the night leading to a Lakeshore loss, 6-4 one night removed from double-digit runs on both sides.

The grind continues, but Coach Jensen embraces all of what it means to be here and is happy for every moment he gets to lead this Lakeshore team.

"There's no reason not to come to the field with a smile on your face. Smiles are contagious, hits are contagious, strikes are contagious. If we could build more contagious things within the game, witihin our guys its going to be good for them."

Everything resets tomorrow for the start of the second half of the Northwoods League season, the Chinooks are back to 0-0 and look to start strong with another trip to Fond du Lac starting a home-and-home. Game starts at 6:35 pm CST.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

