Growlers Score Most Runs in Franchise History in 25-3 Defeat of Royal Oak

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In its biggest margin of victory in franchise history the Kalamazoo Growlers (17-17) broke four franchise records defeating the Royal Oak Leprechauns (18-16) by a final score of 25-3.

The Growlers' 25 runs, 28 hits, and 22 run-victory are all franchise records beating 24 runs on 26 hits in a 17-run victory against the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders in 2022. That same win clinched the Growlers a Great Lakes East first-half championship.

The third-largest win in Northwoods League history, Kalamazoo scored a run in each of the first six innings including a four-run first and ninth, five-run fourth, and seven-run sixth.

All 11 batters that graced the batter's box for Kalamazoo ended the day with a hit, while eight ended with multiple hits and seven snagged an extra-base hit.

Sam Harris stole the show breaking a Growlers record of his own. Going 4-5 with two singles, a walk, an RBI double, and a fourth-inning grand slam, Harris brought home a franchise-record eight RBI. The mark passes Anthony Stephan's seven RBI night against Kokomo last July in a 20-10 win.

While the offense was the controlling factor in the win, a new member of the Growlers kept the Leprechauns silent. The right-handed pitcher from Ohio University, Patrick Straub earned the first quality start of his career in his first start of the summer. The former Rockford Rivet who secured a win and a save against the Growlers in the season-opening series, Straub put together six innings, giving up just two runs on six hits while striking out a pair.

With the win, the Growlers break off of the longest losing skid in two seasons and head to the final game of the first half back at .500. K-Zoo is back at home tomorrow, taking on once again the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Homer Stryker Field.

