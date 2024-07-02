Harrison Hurls Six Spectacular Innings in Speedy Loss to Duluth
July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
DULUTH, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (18-15) fell to the Duluth Huskies (17-17) by a 2-0 score on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Rox will leave Duluth with a split after the 2-hour, 18-minute game, St. Cloud's shortest of the year.
Pitcher Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) made his first start of the summer for St. Cloud, and it was one to remember. The right-hander surrendered zero hits and walked none in six shutout innings, punching out seven Huskies. His excellent start wrapped up with a sparkling sixth inning for St. Cloud's defense. Harrison and first baseman Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) combined to athletically deny a bunt attempt before Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) made a diving play at second.
Harrison's start lowered his earned run average to 1.32 in 13 2/3 innings, during which he has struck out 14 and walked only three. As a group, Rox starting pitchers have worked to a 0.96 ERA in 46 2/3 innings in the last nine games. On offense, Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) once again led the way, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) also put together another two-hit game.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dallin Harrison!
The Rox will head up the shore of Lake Superior on Wednesday to start a two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Both Wednesday's and Thursday's contests are set for 6:35 p.m. ET/5:35 p.m. CT. The next Rox home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday, July 5th. That game, presented by Capital One, will wrap up with the fourth Friday Night Fireworks display of the season. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
