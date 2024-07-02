Rivets Hit Season Milestone with 30th Home Run
July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - In a thrilling game, the Rivets showcased their power with a notable achievement, scoring their 30th home run of the season. The highlight of the match came when Ryan Bakes (#6) delivered a crucial home run to left field, driving in Maddox Mihalakis (#32) and scoring two earned runs. This milestone home run exemplifies the team's offensive strength and determination throughout the season.
Despite facing tough outs and formidable pitching, the Rivets' ability to consistently find moments of brilliance like this home run underscores their competitive spirit. Each player contributed to the team's efforts, with standout performances from both veterans and emerging talents. Brayden Bakes (#7) and Nick Demarco (#1) showed resilience at the plate, while Vahn Lackey (#25) added another home run to the tally, further cementing the team's reputation for power-hitting.
As the season progresses, the Rivets look poised to build on this momentum. Their ability to hit home runs in key moments will be crucial in their quest for success. The team's dedication and hard work continue to pay off, and fans can look forward to more exciting performances and milestone achievements from the Rivets in the upcoming games.
