Tuesday's Bucks vs. Express Game Postponed

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Tuesday, July 2nd Waterloo Bucks game vs. the Eau Claire Express has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 14th. Gates at Riverfront Stadium will open at 12:00 pm with the first pitch of Game One scheduled for 1:05 pm. Each game of the doubleheader will be a seven inning contest. There will be a 30 minute break between games.

Tickets for Tuesday's game (used or unused) may be exchanged at the Riverfront Stadium Ticket Window for any other 2024 Bucks' regular season game for the same or lesser value.

The next Bucks game starts the second half of Northwoods League action with a home contest versus the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:35 pm. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

