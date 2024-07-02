Tuesday's Bucks vs. Express Game Postponed
July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - The Tuesday, July 2nd Waterloo Bucks game vs. the Eau Claire Express has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 14th. Gates at Riverfront Stadium will open at 12:00 pm with the first pitch of Game One scheduled for 1:05 pm. Each game of the doubleheader will be a seven inning contest. There will be a 30 minute break between games.
Tickets for Tuesday's game (used or unused) may be exchanged at the Riverfront Stadium Ticket Window for any other 2024 Bucks' regular season game for the same or lesser value.
The next Bucks game starts the second half of Northwoods League action with a home contest versus the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:35 pm. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Rockers Win a High-Scoring Clash Against the Battle Jacks - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies, Carney, Take Pitcher's Duel to Finish First Half Strong - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish End First Half with 3-2 Loss to Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Thunder Bay Walks off Rochester to End First Half - Rochester Honkers
- Harrison Hurls Six Spectacular Innings in Speedy Loss to Duluth - St. Cloud Rox
- Pit Spitters Fall Short in Home Stand Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rivets Hit Season Milestone with 30th Home Run - Rockford Rivets
- Tuesday's Bucks vs. Express Game Postponed - Waterloo Bucks
- Rockers Visit Battle Jacks in First-Half Finale - Green Bay Rockers
- Eau Claire Express Week 4 Recap - Eau Claire Express
- Lakeshore Scores 17 Runs to Set 2024 High in Road Victory - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Sam Harris Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night After Growlers-Record Eight RBI - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Late Rally Falls Short as Dock Spiders Drop to Lakeshore 17-12 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Growlers Score Most Runs in Franchise History in 25-3 Defeat of Royal Oak - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wausau Woodchucks Defeat Madison Mallards in Extra Innings To Clinch First Half Title - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Waterloo Bucks Stories
- Tuesday's Bucks vs. Express Game Postponed
- Waterloo Leisure Services Awarded Baseball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative
- Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic
- Bucks Announce 2024 Coach Staff & Opening Day Roster
- Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, May 16