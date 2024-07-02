Pit Spitters Fall Short in Home Stand Finale

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two game series against the Rockford Rivets, 2-1, in front of a crowd of 3,059 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Runs were at a premium on tonight's Independence Day Celebration but there were a couple of fireworks that went off throughout the game. In the bottom of the second inning the Rivets offense was able to provide a spark with a leadoff single by Maddox Mihalakis. Ryan Bakes followed up with a two-run home run, that just cleared the pitch speed board in left center to give the Rivets a 2-0 lead. The next two featured both pitching staffs exchanging zeros. In the bottom of the seventh inning the Pit Spitters were finally able to break the scoring column with a solo home run hit by Vahn Lackey to cut into the Rivets lead 2-1. The Pit Spitters were unable to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth as Rivets closing pitcher Eric Lin threw a one, two, three inning to end the ballgame.

The Pit Spitters will finish the first half with a 17-18, while the Rivets will finish with a 26-10 record. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Logan Pikur threw seven innings giving up two runs on seven hits, allowing one walk and striking out four. Mitchell Grannan threw the final two innings, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out three and walking one.

The Pit Spitters will take to the road the begin the second half tomorrow night in Royal Oak. They'll have to complete a postponed game retroactive to June 20, and pickup in the beginning of the top of the seventh inning down 9-7. The game will resume at 5:35 p.m. The regularly scheduled game for tomorrow night will begin a half hour following the conclusion of the game prior. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

