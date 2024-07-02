Stingers Sweep Larks to Close out First Half

WILLMAR, MN - On another beautiful night for baseball in Willmar, the Stingers closed out the first half with a win, this time 14-5 over the Bismarck Larks.

Again Bismarck got on the board first, going up 2-0 in the 2nd.

But Willmar responded in a big way, with another trademarked crooked number on the scoreboard, scoring eight in the 3rd inning.

Trevor Wintertsein (Augustana) sparked the rally with a solo home run, which was one of three homers in the inning. Max Buettenback (Nebraska) and Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota) each hit two run homers as well, and when all was set and done, each Stinger reached base and they had a 8-2 lead.

That was all starter J.D. Hennen (Augustana) would need, as he went 7.1 innings, allowing five runs and striking out four.

Willmar added two more in the 4th and two more in the 6th, with one of those RBIs coming again from Buettenback, a part of another four-hit night with five RBIs.

Insurance was added in the 8th on another Buettenback 2 RBI double and Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Sebastian Granados closed out the 14-5 win.

Willmar opens the second half tomorrow in Minot with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

