Late Rally Falls Short as Dock Spiders Drop to Lakeshore 17-12

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac, WI - In a high-scoring game featuring 29 runs, the Dock Spiders' late seven-run rally in the seventh inning wasn't enough to overcome the Lakeshore Chinooks, resulting in a 17-12 loss on Monday at Herr-Baker Field. This defeat moved the Dock Spiders' record to 12-20.

Lakeshore took an early lead in the second inning, scoring four runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from Brady Counsell (Kansas), giving the Chinooks a 4-0 advantage.

In the fourth inning, the Chinooks expanded their lead by adding six more runs. During this inning, Lakeshore sent ten batters to the plate and recorded six hits, extending their lead to 10-0. The Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the fourth, bringing ten batters to the plate and scoring five runs, cutting the deficit to 10-5.

The Chinooks countered with three runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a double from Sam Hunt (Minnesota) that drove in two runs, extending their lead to 13-5. Lakeshore added another run in the seventh inning, pushing their lead to 14-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Dock Spiders launched a major comeback, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. This inning featured four walks, two hit batters, two errors, and two hits, narrowing the gap to 14-12.

However, Lakeshore responded by scoring three additional runs in the eighth inning, widening their lead to 17-12.

The Dock Spiders managed to get a runner on base in the ninth inning but couldn't rally any further, ultimately falling 17-12.

The Dock Spiders will travel to Lakeshore on Tuesday for the second of four consecutive games against the Chinooks. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

