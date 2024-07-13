Three-Run Fifth Spells Doom for Indians in 4-3 Setback
July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Henry Davis smacked his eighth home run in Triple-A this season, and Drake Fellows put a cast on the Clippers with 4.0 scoreless innings, but Columbus rallied with four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth to hand the Indianapolis Indians a 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Victory Field.
After Fellows fanned five batters and yielded just two hits through the first four frames, the Clippers (9-7, 41-49) rallied against Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-8) for three runs in the fifth. With two runners in scoring position and no outs, Christian Cairo tripled to knot the score at 2-2. Later in the inning, Columbus secured the lead for good on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Johnathan Rodríguez. Raynel Delgado - who homered in both ends of Friday's doubleheader - tacked on insurance for the visitors in the Clippers' next at-bat with a run-scoring single.
The Indians (6-9, 39-49) crept within one in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Malcom Nuñez but left the bases loaded to end the inning. Indy also had the potential tying run on first base in the seventh and at third base in the eighth but came up empty. The Indians went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Davis put a charge into a 1-2 changeup in the second, driving the offering 432 feet away onto the lawn in left center. With two away in the inning, Jason Delay tallied his first of a game-high three hits to score Edward Olivares from second base.
Making his first Triple-A start of the 2024 season, Logan Allen (W, 1-0) limited the Indians to two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Andrew Walters (S, 2) picked up two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Indians and Clippers conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 PM. LHP Will Dion (2-2, 6.62) is scheduled to start for Columbus while Indy has yet to name its starting pitcher.
