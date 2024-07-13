Chasers Surrender Six Homers in 12-6 Loss to Toledo

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost their first game of the series against the Toledo Mud Hens 12-6 Friday at Werner Park.

As the fourth game of the series got under way, Toledo took an early lead in the opening frame score as Jace Jung hit a two-run shot to right field off of starting pitcher Chandler Champlain for a 2-0 score half an inning into the game.

The Chasers countered in the bottom of the first as Nate Eaton was hit by a pitch to open the frame, then Drew Waters doubled him in. Nick Pratto and Tyler Gentry were hit by pitches in back-to-back at-bats to load the bases with two outs, then then Brian O'Keefe ripped a single that scored Waters and Pratto for a 3-2 Chasers lead.

Omaha's lead did not last long, as the Mud Hens regained control in the second and led the rest of the night. A walk and two hits scored a pair of runs for Toledo in the second, then a solo homer in the third, Jung's second long ball of the game, extended the Mud Hens lead to 5-3.

Omaha threatened in the bottom of the third inning as a pair of walks and an error loaded the bases, but the Chasers left them loaded and were unable to close the gap on the scoreboard.

Solo homers added runs in the fourth and fifth innings for Toledo, then a run-scoring double play pushed the Mud Hens lead to 8-3 at the halfway point in the game.

Champlain pitched three batters into the fourth inning but could not get an out, tying a career-high with eight urns allowed. Noah Murdock came into the game for Champlain and allowed one of two inherited runners to score, working out of the inning.

The Mud Hens increased their lead to 10-3 in the top of the sixth inning as they loaded the bases off Murdock, with a hit batter and two walks, but a pair of wild pitches from Murdock scored two more runs to increase the Chasers' deficit to seven.

Will Klein worked out of the sixth inning behind Murdock, then offered a scoreless seventh inning to settle the game down after Toledo scored in each of the first six innings.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Omaha finally sprung to live at the plate, as Nate Eaton tripled and scored on a groundout from CJ Alexander to move the score to a 10-4 margin.

Jesus Tinoco fired a 1-2-3 8th inning behind Klein, the only perfect frame of the night for Omaha's pitchers. Carlos Hernández surrendered a pair of solo homers in the ninth inning, pushing the Toledo lead to 12-4 going into the bottom of the ninth.

The Chasers had one last chance to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as Kevin Padlo and Cam Devanney connected on back-to-back solo homers to open the inning and cut the lead down to 12-6 which ended as the final score.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday as first pitch comes at 6:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano is slated to start for Omaha.

