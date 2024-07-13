July 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (40-51) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (48-43)

Saturday, July 13 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

LHP Thomas Pannone (4-8, 4.57) vs. RHP Taylor Clarke (0-3, 7.30)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are set to play the fifth of a six-game series tonight...marks the first time the clubs have met since May 23-28, 2023...left-hander Thomas Pannone is set to make his league-leading 19th start of the season...Pannone pitched for the Sounds in 2023 and went 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA (16 ER in 53.1 IP) in 11 outings (nine starts)...the Sounds are scheduled to start Taylor Clarke who is slated to make his 12th appearance (10th start) for the Sounds.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The I-Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game last night by a 5-2 score to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park...after giving up a run in the first, Iowa gained a 2-1 lead on solo home runs from Cole Roederer and Bryce Windham in the second inning...the Sounds added two runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh and eighth to take the 5-2 victory...Caleb Kilian and Julian Merryweather each tossed an inning on Major League rehab assignment and combined to allow two runs (one earned) on five hits with two strikeouts in the loss.

ROBERTS TO THE SHOW: Reliever Ethan Roberts was optioned back to Iowa on July 9 but his stay with the I-Cubs was short-lived as he was recalled prior to the Cubs' doubleheader at St. Louis...Roberts has appeared in 12 games with Iowa and has not allowed a run in 13.1 innings with 18 strikeouts...he has pitched in four games with Chicago, tossing 6.0 scoreless frames.

COUNTRY ROADS: Iowa heads back on the road for the six-game series at Nashville following a split series with Omaha in which the club played three games on the road and three at home...the I-Cubs have gone just 16-30 on the road this season vs. 24-21 at Principal Park...Iowa has lost eight of their last 10 games away from the friendly confines.

STRUMPF POWER: Iowa infielder Chase Strumpf went 0-for-4 last night and snapped his on-base streak to 16 games... the streak is tied for the second-longest by an I-Cub this season trailing Ali Sánchez who reached in 18 straight from May 8-June 8 and was tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the International League.

WINDY CITY: Iowa utility player Bryce Windham filled up the stat sheet last night at Nashville as he went 2-for-3 with a run, a double, a home run and a walk...it marked the second home run of the season for Windy and his first since June 11 at Columbus...additionally, it was the first time Windham had tallied a double and a home run in the same game since Aug. 17, 2022 at Birmingham with Double-A Tennessee.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Iowa Cubs relief pitcher Sam McWilliams tossed 1.1 scoreless frames last night and struck out one at Nashville...despite primarily pitching out of the bullpen, McWilliams ranks tied for 12th in the International League with 77 strikeouts and among pitchers who have tossed at least 45.0 innings, his 13.77 K/9 leads the league.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa's 6-5 win on Saturday night marked their second consecutive one-run victory and improved them to 18-12 in such games this season...Iowa has played 30 one-run games this season which is tied for the most in the International League with the Omaha Storm Chasers who are also 18- 12 in such games.

FUTURE'S GAME: Cubs' No. 5 prospect Moises Ballesteros is scheduled to participate in the Future Skills Showcase which will take place following the Futures Game today...the Skills Showcase will feature three challenges, Hit it Here, Call Your Shot and Swing for the Fences, all focus on different skills and tools...Ballesteros is batting .301 (22-for-73) with seven extra-base hits and six RBI in 18 games with Iowa this season.

VS. NASHVILLE: Iowa dropped the fourth game of the series last night by an 5-2 score...Iowa fell to 0-4 vs. Nashville during the 2024 campaign and have been outscored 29-9 (-20)...the I-Cubs and Nashville are playing their first series since May 23-28, 2023 at Nashville in which Iowa took four of the six games and outscored the Sounds 41-36 (+5)... all-time vs. Nashville, Iowa has gone 167- 196 against the Sounds and are 77-109 at First Horizon Park.

