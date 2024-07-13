Eight-Run Seventh Rockets Omaha to 18-4 Win Over Toledo

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Rockets came alive in the penultimate game of the week and clinched a series win in an 18-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday at Werner Park.

Playing as the Rockets, on Bob Gibson bobblehead night, the Storm Chasers scored first, as John Rave opened the bottom of the first with a single and scored on a CJ Alexander triple for a 1-0 lead.

he Mud Hens answered back in the top of the second inning off Omaha starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano as Andrew Navigato tripled and scored on a single just past the reach of Alexander at third base to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Omaha took back the lead and plated four, as Nelson Velázquez connected for his first of three doubles in the game, then scored on a single from Nick Pratto to put Omaha back ahead. Tyler. Gentry followed with a single and Cam Devanney crushed his 14th homer of the season to left field, a 3-run homer that increased the Rockets lead to 5-1.

Toledo trimmed the scored with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, knocking Veneziano out of the game in the process. A walk and RBI single with two outs ended his night, then John McMillon entered with two on and two outs, allowing both inherited runners to score but getting out of the inning in the process, for a 5-4 margin halfway through the game.

Omaha countered with another run in the bottom of the fifth when Drew Waters opened the inning with a double, coming around to score with one out on another double from Velázquez for a 6-4 lead.

The Rockets added four runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth, as Ryan Fitzgerald led off the frame with a bunt single. Devanney followed with a single of his own and Austin Nola reached on a sacrifice bunt attempt that plated Fitzgerald., Waters capped the inning with his 10th homer of the season, a three-run shot that grew the Rocket lead to 10-4 at the end of six.

Omaha blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh with eight runs of insurance, all coming with two outs. After singles from Gentry and Nola, John Rave tripled in two, then four straight walks not only loaded the bases, but scored two more runs. Gentry singled in a pair, his second hit of the inning and Fitzgerald doubled in two for an 18-4 Omaha lead.

McMillon earned the win in the game as he threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Walter Pennington relieved him in the top of the seventh inning, tossing a scoreless inning and getting replaced for Tyler Duffey in the eighth. Duffey wrapped up the night for the Omaha pitching staff with two scoreless innings for an 18-4 Rockets win.

For the first time all season, all nine batters in the starting lineup for Omaha drove in at least one run, while all nine also recorded a hit and scored a run. The 14-run win also marks the team's largest margin of victory in 2024.

The Storm Chasers conclude this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens Sunday as first pitch comes at 5:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV is slated to start for Omaha.

