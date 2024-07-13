Jumbo Shrimp Come up Short in 4-3 Defeat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Marty Costes collected a pair of hits and an RBI on Saturday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came up short in a 4-3 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

Yuli Gurriel broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning by homering off Jumbo Shrimp (42-49, 7-9) starter Darren McCaughan (4-3). Luis Liberato followed with a base hit before scoring on Luke Waddell's double to widen the gap to 3-1 in favor of the Stripers (44-48, 9-8).

Andrew Velazquez led off the fifth by launching a home run to make it 4-1.

Jacksonville made a late charge in the seventh. Jhonny Pereda led off the frame with a base hit before advancing to second on a fielder's choice. Will Banfield followed with a base knock to put runners on the corners. Following a pop out, consecutive RBI singles from Costes and Javier Sanoja drew the Jumbo Shrimp within one at 4-3. However, Gwinnett starter Bryce Elder (6-3) was able to avoid further damage from there.

The Stripers opened up the scoring when Forrest Wall led off the bottom of the first with a home run.

José Devers led off the third with a double. He advanced to third on a ground out before scoring on a Sanoja sacrifice fly.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett wrap up their series on Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. contest. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 4.89 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 6.10 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

