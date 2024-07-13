Knights Defeat Bulls, 7-5

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, NC - Zach Remillard doubled home the go-ahead runs in the Charlotte sixth as the Knights defeated the Durham Bulls 7-5 at Truist Field on Saturday night.

The Bulls (9-8) used a five-run fourth inning to grab a 5-2 lead. Trailing 2-0, Rene Pinto drilled a solo home run to get the Bulls on the board before Durham built its lone run-scoring inning of the night. Logan Driscoll walked ahead of a single by Bob Seymour. CJ Hinojosa fisted an RBI single to left-center to tie the game 2-2. After a wild pitch, Tristan Peters bounced a single up the left field line to put the Bulls ahead. A double play grounder scored another run, as did a wild pitch to put Durham up 5-2.

Charlotte (7-8) scored twice in the second inning against starter Enmanuel Mejia on a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly. The Knights scored a run in the fifth against reliever Tyler Alexander (L, 1-4), then Remillard followed with a two-run double in the sixth to put Charlotte ahead for good. Alexander permitted four runs over his three innings to absorb the loss.

Durham stranded 11 across the game, including the bases loaded in the first and sixth innings.

The Bulls close out their six-game set against Charlotte on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 3.12) slated to start against Ky Bush (0-0, 8.10).

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.

