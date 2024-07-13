Norfolk Routs Memphis To Clinch Series Win

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (8-8, 44-47) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (8-9, 46-46), 12-7, on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The Tides clinched the series with the big win and was their fifth win on their nine-game road trip.

The scoring came right away with five runs in the first inning by the Tides. It started with Garrett Cooper ripping a two-run single. The Tides would load the bases and Memphis walked in the third run. They scored the fourth on an RBI ground out and Maverick Handley capped the inning on a sacrifice fly to go up, 5-0.

Memphis managed to respond in the first inning with their own RBI groundout. In the third inning, another four runs crossed when Nick Maton blasted a grand slam to put the Tides up, 9-1.

Three more runs would score for Norfolk in the fourth. They started with an RBI groundout, followd by back-to-back home runs by Niko Goodrum and Nick Maton to put Norfolk up, 12-1.

The Redbirds managed to respond in the bottom-half with a two-run homer by Jared Young. That would be the final runs Tides starter Tucker Davidson allowed. He would earn his third win of the season, going 5.0 innings and allowed the three runs on two hits (one home run) and five walks while striking out three.

Memphis would make some noise late in the game, scoring four runs in the eighth. Each of the runs scored on home runs, with Cesar Prieto hitting a solo home run and Nick Raposo smashed a three-run homer to make it a 12-7 game.

Neither team would score in the ninth inning, giving the Tides the series victory. The series finale starts tomorrow night at 2:05 p.m., with RHP Brandon Young (2-1, 3.78) starting for the Tides and RHP Gordon Graceffo (8-5, 3.86) tossing for Memphis. Tomorrow also marks the final game of the International League season prior to the All-Star Break.

POSTGAME NOTES

Maton Madness: Nick Maton led the Tides in offensive production tonight, going 2-for-4, with two runs, two home runs, six RBI and one walk...the six RBI set his career-high, where he had five RBI in the Florida State League on April 15, 2019 with Clearwater at Florida...it was Maton's second career multi-home run game, with the first happening on May 16, 2021 with Philadelphia at Toronto.

