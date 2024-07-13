Solid Warren Start Not Enough in RailRiders Loss

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 7-4 to Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. The team had a pair of homers from Jose Rojas and T.J. Rumfield in the loss.

The RailRiders jumped to an early lead in the first. Agustín Ramírez recorded the first hit of the game and jogged around on home run off the bat of Jose Rojas.

T.J. Rumfield connected for his 10th long ball of the season for a 3-0 advantage in the third.

Syracuse could not get anything off of starter Will Warren for the first four frames. However, the Mets attacked in the fifth putting up four runs on three hits. It was a two-run single from Luke Ritter that gave them the lead.

Meanwhile, Victor González and Cody Morris each tossed a clean outing to keep it a tight ballgame.

SWB had a few opportunities to bring in a run, but wasn't able to even it up until the eighth. Taylor Trammell singled to lead off the frame and moved over on a passed ball. A double down the left field line from Jeter Downs made it 4-4.

Chasen Shreve entered for the bottom half and set down the first two batters quickly. Then, JT Schwartz knocked his first hit and Yolmer Sanchez reached on an error. A three-run shot from Carlos Cortes gave the home team the lead right back, up 7-4.

In the top of the ninth, the RailRiders got a pair of runners aboard but they couldn't drive anyone in, dropping their fourth straight.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against the Syracuse Mets on Friday. Yankees #17 prospect Yoendrys Gómez is set to get the start against MLB Rehabber Kodai Senga with a 1:05PM first pitch. The RailRiders return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 5-11, 48-42

