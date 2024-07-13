Memphis Smacks Three Home Runs in Saturday Loss to Norfolk

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 12-7 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

First baseman Jared Young, third baseman Cesar Prieto and catcher Nick Raposo each hit a home run in the loss. Young's two-run shot in the fourth was his 11th of the season. Prieto led off the eighth inning with his 11th of the year. Raposo hit a three-run homer, his seventh of 2024, with two outs in the eighth.

Starting pitcher Victor Santos (3-5) allowed nine runs on seven hits, walked four in 2.2 innings pitched. Benito Garcia allowed three runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two in 3.1 innings pitched, his Triple-A debut. Left-handed reliever Nick Raquet did not allow a run in 3.0 innings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday, July 14 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

