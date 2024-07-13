Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 13 at Worcester

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-4, 50-39) vs. Worcester Red Sox (8-7, 43-47)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brad Lord (1-0, 4.80) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (4-1, 4.20)

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: Rochester's bats were overpowered in Friday night's contest, and the Red Wings dropped the fourth game of the series 12-5...An early back-and-forth game that saw the lead change four times in the first three innings was blown open by the WooSox in the third, fourth, and the fifth when they scored eight of their twelve runs to put the game out of reach...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and C BRADY LINDSLY led the way for Rochester offensively, with the pair combining for four total hits, two home runs, and four RBI...C JARRETT GONZALES made his first career pitching appearance and recorded the final six outs of the game for the Red Wings...Rochester looks to secure a series split tonight, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound against WooSox RHP Chase Shugart.

HASTA TRAVIS-TA BABY: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN destroyed his 18th home run of the season last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a team-leading three RBI and a run scored...the Pennsylvania native's second home run of the series traveled 427 feet, his third longest home run of the season...

This marked Blankenhorn's eighth home run of his career at Polar Park, the most by an opposing player.

DIRTY THIRTY (SB): 2B DARREN BAKER smacked three singles for his 23rd multi-hit performance of the season last night, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI...the University of California product's 23 multi-hit games is the most on the team, two ahead of Juan Yepez who has 21...over the month of July, the lefty-hand hitting second baseman's 15 hits leads the team and his six RBI are tied for fourth-most...

Baker stole his 30th bag of the season, tied for the most in the International League.

BRADY GAGA: C BRADY LINDSLY hammered his third homer of the season Friday night in Worcester and finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI...his performance marks the former Oklahoma Sooner's third-straight game with two hits, the second-longest streak behind CF DYLAN CREWS ...

Lindsly's 24th RBI of the year is a Triple-A high for the backstop (22 RBI in 21 games with Rochester in 2023).

After homering on Saturday against Buffalo, this is the first time he's homered twice in three games played since 6/17 & 18 in 2021, with High-A Wilmington

SPEEDY GONZALES: C/RHP JARRETT GONZALES logged his first career relief appearance last night, recording the last six outs of the game for Rochester, allowing one earned on two hits while walking two...the Texas native is the first Red Wing position player to pitch since INF JACK DUNN on 9/19 last year and the first position two pitch 2.0 innings since Paul Witt who accomplished this feat on 8/10 last year.

HAPPIEST PITCHER ON EARTH: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA tossed for 1.0 innings allowing one hit, both striking out and walking one of three batters faced. Ribalta extended his scoreless appearance streak to eight-straight games... since his streak began on 6/23, he is one of two International League relievers that have not allowed an earned run in at least 9.0 innings pitched (Oddanier Mosqueda, SWB).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.