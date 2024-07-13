Jim Haley Drives in Four to Back Stellar David Buchanan for Fourth Straight 'Pigs' Win

Allentown, PA - A pair of two-run doubles from Jim Haley was more than enough support for David Buchanan as he allowed just one run in six frames for a Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-44, 12-5) 7-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (41-50, 4-13) on Saturday night.

Buffalo was actually on the board first as Addison Barger doubled to open the game and scored on a Damiano Palmegiani single.

The 'Pigs tied it in the last of the first as Buddy Kennedy walked, went to third on a Darick Hall double, and then scored on a Carlos De La Cruz sacrifice fly.

Cal Stevenson homered to begin the fourth, his sixth of the year, giving the 'Pigs a lasting lead. After a walk to Cody Roberts and Scott Kingery single, Haley drove them both home with his first double to make it 4-1.

Haley captured his second two-run double in the sixth before Stevenson added a second RBI with a run-scoring single in the seventh to make it 7-1.

The Bisons snagged a run with two outs in the ninth on a Barger single, but the 'Pigs were more than able to hold on for a 7-2 win.

Buchanan (6-3) earned the win for the 'Pigs, striking out a season-high seven over six innings, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks.

James Kaprielian (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing four runs in four innings on six hits and two walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and Bisons conclude their series on Sunday, July 14 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kolby Allard (2-5, 5.96) makes the start for the 'Pigs while Buffalo has yet to announce a starter.

