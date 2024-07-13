WooSox Top Red Wings Under Friday Night Lights

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester's bats were overpowered in Friday night's contest, and the Red Wings dropped the fourth game of the series 12-5. An early back-and-forth game that saw the lead change four times in the first three innings was blown open by the WooSox in the third, fourth, and the fifth when they scored eight of their twelve runs to put the game out of reach. RF Travis Blankenhorn and C Brady Lindsly led the way for Rochester offensively, with the pair combining for four total hits, two home runs, and four RBI. C Jarrett Gonzales made his first career pitching appearance as he recorded the final six outs of the game for the Red Wings.

Rochester got the scoring started in the first, led off by a 2B Darren Baker single to left field. DH Drew Millas grounded into a fielder's choice that put him at first base, and 3B Carter Kieboom then drew a walk that put runners on first and second, bringing Travis Blankenhorn to the plate. The lefty slugger delivered a three-run home run to center field, putting the Red Wings up 3-0 early. The homer was Blankenhorn's team-leading 18th of the season and traveled 427 feet, the third-farthest home run a Red Wing has hit in Worcester this season.

In the bottom half of the first inning, SS Chase Meidroth and LF Nick Yorke both drew walks to put a runner in scoring position. C Mickey Gasper was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. The next at-bat, 1B Niko Kavadas, drove Meidroth and Yorke home on a ground ball single to right field, bringing the WooSox within one run. A wild pitch then moved runners up to second and third, and a 3B Bobby Dalbec single scored Gasper to tie the game at 3-3.

In the top of the second, Brady Lindsly launched a home run to right-center field to put the Wings up 4-3. This marked Lindsly's third home run of the year and second in the month of July after homering on Saturday night against Buffalo. This is the first time he's homered twice in three games since June 17 & 18 in 2021, with High-A Wilmington.

California native Nick Yorke led off the bottom of the third with a sharp line drive to left field for a single, followed by a Mickey Gasper walk. Niko Kavadas then picked up his second hit of the game, a three-run home run to center field that scored three and put Worcester ahead 6-4.

The Red Wings didn't take long to answer as Lindsly opened the fourth inning with a double to right field. SS Erick Mejia then grounded out, which moved Lindsly to third base. Baker then picked up an RBI with a ground out that brought Brady Lindsly across to score and cut Worcester's lead to one, 6-5.

Following back-to-back walks to Yorke and 2B Emmanuel Valdez in the bottom of the fourth, Gasper singled on a ground ball to score Valdez and extend the lead to 7-5 in favor of Worcester. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, and both runners scored on a single to center field by Bobby Dalbec, giving the WooSox a 9-5 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chase Meidroth drew a walk to start the inning. Valdez then drew his own walk, and Gasper reached on a throwing error to load the bases. Kavadas then laced a single to right field, scoring Meidroth and Valdez to extend the lead to six, 11-5.

After scoreless sixth and seventh innings, DH Nathan Hickey doubled on a fly ball to left field. CF Mark Contreras then grounded into a force-out, moving Hickey to third. Meidroth grounds out Softley, scoring Hickey to make the score 12-5.

Rochester needed a big ninth inning to overcome the seven-run deficit heading into their final at-bats in the top of the ninth. However, Worcester struck out the side and won 12-5, subsequently the series at two games apiece.

RHP Luis Reyes got the start for Rochester tonight. In his first start of the 2024 season, the right-hander pitched into the third inning, allowing six earned on four hits while striking out three and walking four across 2.0 full frames. LHP Tim Cate relieved Reyes in the bottom of the third inning. The southpaw surrendered three earned across 1.1 innings of work, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking two. RHP Adonis Medina was called upon with one out in the top of the fourth. The Dominican Republic native spun 0.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking one. RHP Amos Willingham was the next out of the Rochester 'pen. The Georgia Tech product logged 1.0 innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking two.

RHP Orlando Ribalta became the fourth Red Wing reliever tonight when he took over in the sixth inning. The right-hander spun 1.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and walking one. Usual catcher Jarrett Gonzales made his first career pitching appearance when he took over in the seventh inning. The Texas native recorded the final six outs of the game for Rochester and allowed one earned on two hits while walking a pair.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is RF Travis Blankenhorn. The Pennsylvania native smacked his second homer in three days in the first inning of the Friday night contest, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Blankenhorn's 18th home run of the season (T-5th in IL) and eighth of his career at Polar Park traveled 427 feet and smacked off the batter's eye in dead center field.

Rochester looks to bounce back and secure at least a series split on Saturday afternoon. The Red Wings will send RHP Brad Lord to the mound against WooSox RHP Justin Hagenman. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

