Roden's Big Night Spoiled by Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, PA - Alan Roden's first career three-hit game at Triple-A was not enough to overcome a 7-2 loss on Saturday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park.

Damiano Palmegiani and Addison Barger would drive in the only runs for Buffalo Saturday night. Palmegiani went 1-5 at the plate with an RBI, while Barger went two for five at the bat notching an RBI of his own.

Jim Haley led the IronPigs offense to the win over Buffalo with a four RBI performance including two doubles. Haley would finish 2-4 at the plate with Cal Stevenson playing an important role as well. Stevenson would go 2-4 with two RBIs as well as the only home run of the night.

The two teams would trade runs in the first inning with Buffalo striking first. The Bisons secured a brief 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Damiano Palmegiani that scored Addison Barger. Lehigh Valley quickly brought the game back to even in the bottom of the first. Carlos De La Cruz would tie the game back at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly that scored Buddy Kennedy.

Two scoreless innings would be played before the IronPigs took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. The three-run inning started with Cal Stevenson's sixth homer of the season to give Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead. Jim Haley pressed the advantage to 4-1 with a two run double to end the inning. Cody Roberts and Scott Kingery would score on Haley's sixth double of the season.

The Bisons would have a tough night on offense that was a major part of the loss to the IronPigs Saturday night. Buffalo could only manage one run unable to solve Lehigh's pitchers. Buffalo's hitters would strikeout ten times combined throughout the night. The ball club would also go 1-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven runners on base.

The Bison bullpen would try to keep the team within reach throughout the night, with James Kaprielian making the start. He would pitch four innings and notch three strikeouts in the loss. Luis Quinones would pitch two innings in relief giving up two hits and two runs and throw a strikeout. Both Mason Fluharty and Eric Swanson would pitch an inning of relief with Fluharty throwing a strikeout and a no-hit inning. Swanson would only give up one run and notch two strikeouts for the Bisons.

Lehigh Valley would tack on more runs in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of Haley. Another two run double from Haley extended the lead to 6-1. It would be a repeat play for Haley as Roberts and Kingery would score once again on the play.

Buffalo would make a late rally attempt with two outs in the bottom the ninth courtesy of Barger. An RBI single that scored Rafael Lantigua cut the deficit to 7-2. That would be the final run of the game, however, with Palmegiani lining out for the final out of the night.

The Bisons will be back at Coca-Cola Park Sunday afternoon for the series finale against Lehigh Valley. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

