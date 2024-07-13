SWB Game Notes - July 13

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-10, 48-41) @ Syracuse Mets (10-6, 56-34)

Game 90 | Road Game 46 | NBT Bank Stadium | Saturday, July 13, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (5-5, 6.64) vs RHP Blade Tidwell (0-2, 5.12)

HE'S ALL THAT- Despite limited playing time, Kevin Smith makes the most of every game he participates in. He holds a seven-game hitting streak that would take him back to June 21. Smith has played in 48 games for a .252 average but hit .355 in June and now .400 in July.

ONE IS A LONELY NUMBER- After dropping three one-run contests this week alone, the RailRiders are now 12-13 in one-run contests. They are 10-8 in two-run games and 9-5 in three-run decisions.

CARLOS CAN- Catcher and first baseman Carlos Narvaez got the call up to the big leagues today after the Yankees announced that Jose Trevino was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a left quad injury. Narvaez hit .269 in Triple-A in 71 games with 17 doubles and 9 homers. The righty has batted in 47 runs. Narvaez was originally called up to New York on April 29 but did not play in a game before being optioned down on May 2.

VIVA LA VIVAS- Yankees #15 prospect Jorbit Vivas was called up to the New York Yankees earlier today for what would be his Major League debut. He snapped a 20-game on-base streak with 23 hits and 17 walks taken. In Triple-A, Vivas holds a .258 batting average with five long balls and five doubles. His patience at the plate has allowed him to earn 29 walks to just 31 strikeouts. He was traded from the Dodgers along with LHP Victor González for INF Trey Sweeny.

RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders added four more steals last night, good for second in the International League with 144 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all players with 30, which is tied for first in the league along with Darren Baker and Steward Berroa. Nineteen players have at least one and two others have double digits. Last year, SWB set a record in steals in one season with 174 taken. Tacoma leads Triple-A baseball with a ridiculous 189.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 2.67 ERA in 26 appearances. In 33.2 innings, he has struck out 33 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and three saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

WILL WILL- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren is set to make his 17th start of the season tonight and his fourth against Syracuse. His last outing was six innings strong allowing just one run on a pair of hits and no walks. He recorded a career high eleven strikeouts, marking just the second time this season that a starter has reached double digit K's (Gerrit Cole). It was his fourth quality start and the fifth time he reached the sixth frame.

International League Stories from July 13, 2024

