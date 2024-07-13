Iowa Snaps Four-Game Skid

July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (41-51) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (48-44) tonight at First Horizon Park.

Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the I-Cubs fought back and tied the game at 2-2 in the second on a sacrifice fly from Darius Hill and a run-scoring groundout from Jack Reinheimer.

In the third, Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run to give Iowa a 3-2 advantage and Darius Hill scored a fielder's choice in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Sounds got a run back in the eighth to make it 4-3 but the I-Cubs held on for the win.

Trey Supak earned his second win as he pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa snapped their four-game losing skid and play their final game before the All-Star Break tomorrow.

- Trayce Thompson hit his 17th home run of the season and first with Iowa.

- BJ Murray Jr. tallied his second three-hit game of the season and first since June 16 at Columbus.

Iowa will play at Nashville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 1:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.