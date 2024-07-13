Iowa Snaps Four-Game Skid
July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (41-51) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (48-44) tonight at First Horizon Park.
Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the I-Cubs fought back and tied the game at 2-2 in the second on a sacrifice fly from Darius Hill and a run-scoring groundout from Jack Reinheimer.
In the third, Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run to give Iowa a 3-2 advantage and Darius Hill scored a fielder's choice in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-2.
The Sounds got a run back in the eighth to make it 4-3 but the I-Cubs held on for the win.
Trey Supak earned his second win as he pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa snapped their four-game losing skid and play their final game before the All-Star Break tomorrow.
- Trayce Thompson hit his 17th home run of the season and first with Iowa.
- BJ Murray Jr. tallied his second three-hit game of the season and first since June 16 at Columbus.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 1:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
