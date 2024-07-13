Three Home Runs Power Stripers To 4-3 Victory Over Jacksonville
July 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (9-8) rode solo home runs by Forrest Wall, Yuli Gurriel, and Andrew Velazquez to a series-clinching 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-9) on Saturday night in front of a season-high 7,050 fans in attendance at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Wall set the tone with a leadoff home run (5) to stake Gwinnett to a 1-0 lead. Jacksonville manufactured a run to tie the game on an RBI sacrifice fly by Javier Sanoja in the third inning. The Stripers erupted for a pair in the fourth on a solo blast by Gurriel (7) and an RBI double by Luke Waddell. The lead grew once more on a solo home run (12) by Velazquez in the fifth inning. The Jumbo Shrimp drew within a run at 4-3 after two RBI singles by Sanoja and Marty Costes in the seventh inning. Brian Moran struck out Will Banfield with the tying run on third base in the eighth inning to preserve the 4-3 lead.
Key Contributors: Wall, Gurriel, and Velazquez had the home runs for Gwinnett while Gurriel also had a three-hit outing. Bryce Elder (7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) was effective in a quality start. Jacksonville got a pair of doubles by Jose Devers and Otto Lopez and an RBI each from Sanoja and Costes.
Noteworthy: The leadoff home run by Wall was the sixth of his Gwinnett career, surpassing Ozzie Albies (2016-17, 2022) for the most all-time in Gwinnett history. Luke Williams saw his team-high 23-game on-base streak snapped, falling one game shy of tying Gurriel's season-best 24-game streak. Gwinnett won despite going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Next Game (Sunday, July 14): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. A pair of prospects will start as RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 6.10 ERA) goes for Gwinnett against RHP Max Meyer (4-2, 5.50 ERA) for Jacksonville. It's COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 13, 2024
- Three-Run Fifth Spells Doom for Indians in 4-3 Setback - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Fight Early, But Fall 18-4 to Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Routs Memphis To Clinch Series Win - Norfolk Tides
- Cortes Hits Go-Ahead Homer, Mets Wins Fourth Straight Game with 7-4 Victory Over RailRiders on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Defeat Bulls, 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Come up Short in 4-3 Defeat - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Drop Another One-Run Game, Lose 4-3 to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Three Home Runs Power Stripers to 4-3 Victory over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Three Home Runs Power Stripers To 4-3 Victory Over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Solid Warren Start Not Enough in RailRiders Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jim Haley Drives in Four to Back Stellar David Buchanan for Fourth Straight 'Pigs' Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Downed 7-4 to Syracuse Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Roden's Big Night Spoiled by Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- July 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 13 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Top Red Wings Under Friday Night Lights - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Surrender Six Homers in 12-6 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Three Home Runs Power Stripers to 4-3 Victory over Jacksonville
- Three Home Runs Power Stripers To 4-3 Victory Over Jacksonville
- Storybook Swing from Casteel Walks off Jacksonville in Stripers' 7-6 Win
- Storybook Swing from Casteel Walks-off Jacksonville in Stripers' 7-6 Win
- Stripers' Offense Cools off in 3-1 Loss to Jacksonville