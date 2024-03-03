Three-Goal Third Lifts Iowa to 4-1 Victory at Milwaukee

March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Adam Beckman broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third period and Steven Fogarty added two empty-net goals to lift Iowa Wild to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday afternoon. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 22-of-23 shots to earn the win.

The Admirals scored their only goal of the game at 5:57 of the first period on the power play when Egor Afanasyev beat Wallstedt to the blocker side through a screen.

Simon Johansson tied the game at the 9:49 mark of the opening frame. Adam Raska sprung Johansson through center, who elected to shoot on the ensuing 2-on-1 and fired a wrister under the blocker of Troy Grosenick (21 saves).

Iowa and Milwaukee each took seven shots in the opening 20 minutes and entered the first intermission tied at 1-1.

The teams played a scoreless middle period and entered the third period with the Admirals leading the shot count 15-13.

The Wild took the lead for good in the opening stages of the third period on the power play. After Beckman sent the puck up to the point, Daemon Hunt returned a pass to the left circle, where Beckman curled and snapped a shot over the glove of Grosenick. Johansson also earned an assist on the goal.

Fogarty provided a pair of insurance goals with long-range shots from deep in the Iowa defensive end at 19:06 and 19:26.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 25-23. The Wild were 1-for-2 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa returns home to host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 6 p.m. on Kids Takeover Day, presented by Scheels, featuring a toy drive.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.