Bryan Yoon Pots First Career Goal as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 5-2

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack erupted for five goals for the first time since February 2nd on Sunday afternoon, claiming a 5-2 victory over the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The win snapped the Bruins' five-game winning streak, and gives the Wolf Pack points in five of their last six games (3-1-1-1).

The Wolf Pack came up empty-handed on their first powerplay of the night, but quickly struck five-on-five to extend the lead to 3-1 moments after it expired. Michael Callahan's shot evaded Dylan Garand and rocketed into the neutral zone, where Brett Berard found the puck.

Berard blazed into the offensive zone on the left-wing side and fired a shot that beat Brandon Bussi for his team-leading 19th goal of the season at 6:02 of the second period. The tally moved Berard into a tie for third in the AHL in goals among rookies and was his team-leading seventh game-winning goal.

The Wolf Pack needed just 43 seconds to open the scoring this afternoon, as Karl Henriksson returned to the lineup in style with his ninth goal of the season. Henriksson corralled a loose puck along the right-wing boards in the offensive zone and curled into the slot. The second-year center flung a shot to the net that clipped Brandon Bussi and found the back of the net. The goal was Hartford's fastest to start a game on the road this season.

Ian Mitchell drew the Bruins even at 6:17, firing a shot into traffic for his fourth goal of the season. The puck snuck past the glove of Garand, who was screened by numerous bodies from both sides.

Bryan Yoon restored the Wolf Pack's lead just 1:58 into the second period, blasting his first career AHL goal by Bussi. Cameron Hillis dropped a pass from the right-wing boards to the top of the zone, where Yoon loaded up and fired into traffic. Bussi never saw the puck, giving Yoon his first point in his ninth AHL contest.

Berard's goal at 6:02 made it 3-1 Wolf Pack. It was his first goal back in his hometown of Providence, where he also played college hockey as a member of the Providence College Friars.

Anthony Richard drew the Bruins within a goal at 5:39 of the third period, potting his 20th marker of the season. Richard danced into the Wolf Pack zone before turning in a terrific individual effort that ended with a shot over the blocker of Garand.

Garand was perfect from there, however, as the Wolf Pack stymied the Bruin attack in the final 14 minutes of the game.

Anton Blidh turned in a terrific effort of his own, hitting the empty net from the neutral zone at 17:39 to effectively end the intrigue. Turner Elson also hit the empty net for good measure at 18:33, potting his fifth goal of the season.

The win evens the season series, as both teams have won four times in the first eight meetings.

