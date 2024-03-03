Stars Swept in Manitoba
March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell victim of a two-game weekend sweep with a 6-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.
Jeff Malott buried a pass from Nikita Chibrikov past Remi Poirier to open the scoring in favor of the Moose 2:49 into the opening period. Manitoba then grabbed a 2-0 lead at 8:05 when C.J. Seuss cleaned up a rebound left of the goal initially fired Poirier's way by Malott.
The Stars cut the deficit to 2-1 at 4:42 of the second period when Keaton Mastrodonato corralled a puck chipped out to center by Oskar Back for a breakaway, where he beat Collin Delia with a far-side shot from the hashes. Moments later at 4:57, Texas' Jack Becker had a puck bounce off him and in near the top of the crease to tie it 2-2. Manitoba reclaimed a two-goal lead by scoring a pair to make it 4-2 in the final minute of the middle frame. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored first with exactly a minute left when he followed up on his rebound after Poirier stonewalled him on the backdoor following a two-on-one rush. Jeffrey Viel then snapped a shot past Poirier from the top of the left circle to put the Moose up by a pair 19 seconds prior to the second intermission.
The third period saw the Moose extend their lead to 5-2 when Jonsson-Fjallby wristed a shot past Poirier from the left circle with 2:58 elapsed. Henry Nikkanen capped an eventual 6-2 victory for the Moose by scoring an empty-net goal with 2:18 remaining in regulation.
Earning the win in goal for the Moose, Delia improved to 11-16-1 on the season after making 30 stops on 32 shots in the contest. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 14-11-3 after allowing five goals and making 22 saves.
The Stars return home to host the San Jose Barracuda next Friday and Saturday with a face-off at 7:00 p.m. scheduled for both nights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.