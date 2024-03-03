Win Streak Comes to End in 3-1 Loss to Wranglers

March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - Calgary forwards Ben Jones, Adam Klapka and Brett Sutter all found the back of the net, while goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 46 of the 47 shots he faced, as the Wranglers defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-1 on Sunday. Eagles forward Riley Tufte notched his team-leading 17th goal of the season, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov suffered his first loss of the year, allowing three goals on 31 shots. The defeat also brings to an end Colorado's eight-game winning streak.

A Calgary power play late in the first period would lead to the game's first goal, as a shot from the left-wing circle deflected off Jones and into the back of the net, giving the Wranglers a 1-0 edge at the 18:31 mark of the opening frame.

Still trailing 1-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would heap on the chances in the middle frame, outshooting Calgary, 14-6. Dansk would rise to the occasion, keeping the Eagles out of the back of the net and allowing the Wranglers to carry their 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

Klapka would stretch the lead when he buried a wrister from the left-wing circle, putting Calgary up 2-0 at the 4:19 mark of the second period.

As time wound down in the contest, Colorado would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay dividends. Tufte snagged the puck off a faceoff and lit the lamp from between the circles, trimming the Wranglers advantage to 2-1 with 2:00 left to play.

With Prosvetov still on the bench, Sutter would take advantage of a broken stick at center ice that would lead to a turnover and an empty-netter for the Calgary captain at the 19:13 mark of the third period.

The Eagles outshot the Wranglers by a final count of 47-32, as Colorado finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, March 8th at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.