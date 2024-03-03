Wolf Pack Recall D Zach Berzolla from Loan to Cincinnati Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Berzolla, 25, has appeared in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season and recorded one goal. He scored in his season debut on November 4th against the Utica Comets.

The native of Howell, NJ, has also skated in seven games with the Cyclones and recorded three points (1 g, 2 a). Berzolla scored his first goal of the season with the Cyclones on Friday night, the game-winning tally in the club's 2-1 decision over the Wheeling Nailers.

The 6'2", 196-pound defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 13th, 2023, after spending the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Berzolla has appeared in 21 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Americans, recording three goals. He's skated in 129 career ECHL games with the Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, and Florida Everblades, scoring 51 points (11 g, 40 a).

The Pack is back at the XL Center next Friday night when the Providence Bruins come to town for the final time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

Additionally, help us welcome back Wolf Pack legend P.J. Stock! The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a P.J. Stock bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity.

