Stevenson Matches Franchise Record, But Bears Suffer 1-0 Shootout Loss to Phantoms

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (41-10-0-4) were held off the scoreboard in regulation for the second consecutive game, but goaltender Clay Stevenson was credited with his seventh shutout of the season to tie a franchise mark as Hershey fell 1-0 in the shootout to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (23-22-5-2) on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center.

Hershey's record against Lehigh Valley is now 6-2-0-2; the remaining two games in the regular season series against the Phantoms will be played on home ice at GIANT Center in April.

Despite the loss, Hershey's Magic Number has been reduced to six points by extending the game past regulation and Springfield sustaining a 4-1 loss to Bridgeport. After falling 1-0 in regulation on Saturday night at home, the Bears are now 9-0-0-1 following a regulation loss.

Stevenson and Cal Petersen dueled through the entirety of regulation and overtime by stopping everything thrown their way, with Stevenson receiving credit for a 17-save shutout, and Petersen earning a 16-save clean sheet through 65 minutes.

Stevenson's shutout marked his seventh of the season, tying Alfie Moore (1938-39) and Nick Damore (1944-45) for the franchise single-season mark, and adding to his record-setting club totals for a rookie netminder.

Lehigh Valley elected to shoot first in the penalty shot contest, and Jon-Randall Avon scored for the hosts. Hershey answered with a strike from Kevin O'Neil, but Wade Allison put the Phantoms ahead in the second round, and Joe Snively was unable to level the score. Stevenson kept Hershey's hopes alive in the third round by stopping Samu Tuomaala, but Petersen stonewalled Limoges to prevent the Bears from extending the shootout.

Shots finished 18-16 in favor of Lehigh Valley. The Bears went 0-for-6 on the power play; the Phantoms went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, March 8 at Bojangles' Coliseum at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for GIANT Pennant Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears pennant, courtesy of GIANT. Purchase tickets for the game.

