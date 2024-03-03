Max Èajkoviè Reassigned to Nailers
March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Max Èajkoviè has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Èajkoviè was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Will Butcher on Jan. 25, 2024. In five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Èajkoviè gathered one goal and one assist for two points.
The Bratislava, Slovakia native has suited up in four games for Wheeling this season, posting no points. Prior to the trade, Èajkoviè had put up 12 goals and 18 points in 20 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. A third-round pick (89th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, he also had one goal and two assists for three points in five games with the Iowa Wild this season.
The Penguins are back in action on Friday, Mar. 8, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start at PPL Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is a rematch against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Mar. 9. Saturday's tilt between the Penguins and Phantoms will begin at 6:05 p.m.
