Romanov Makes 47 Stops in Shootout Loss

March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA -Georgi Romanov made a career-high 47 stops on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, but the San Jose Barracuda (17-27-8-2) would fall 3-2 in a shootout to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (33-13-5-2).

In the loss, Nathan Todd picked up an assist to extend his point streak (2+8=10) and assist streak to seven consecutive games.

In the first, the Barracuda managed to break the ice just 4:31 into the period as Todd slung the puck to the back post and Scott Sabourin (15) directed it in for his fifth goal in his last six games. Despite getting outshot 16-15 in the period, the Barracuda took the physical play to the Firebirds in the first and carried their 1-0 lead into the intermission.

In the second, Coachella Valley found its game, outshooting the Cuda 19-9, and at 14:35, Jimmy Schuldt (4) punched a shot through Georgi Romanov from the point to tie the score at 1-1.

In the third, during a delayed penalty, the Firebirds would take its first lead when Andrew Poturalski (12) ripped in a shot under Romanov's right arm. With under four minutes to go, and down 2-1, Jordy Bellerive sprung Brandon Coe (8) on a breakaway and Coe managed to tie the score at 2-2 with a forehand to backhand move.

After no more goals were scored in the rest regulation or overtime, the Firebirds would win it with one shootout goal off the stick of Devin Shore.

The Barracuda begin a four-game road trip on Friday in Texas and return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, March 20 (10:30 a.m.) to faceoff with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For more info and tickets, head to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.