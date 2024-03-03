Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (18-30-3-2; 41 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (36-12-1-0; 73 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a five-game road swing at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at 3 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-33-7-7 (15-18-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-15-5-4 at Milwaukee)

LAST TIME: Iowa dropped a 7-4 decision at Milwaukee on Dec. 20... Nic Petan recorded a hat trick for the Wild and Joël Teasdale added a goal... The Admirals scored four times in the first period while Iowa added three goals in the final frame... Troy Grosenick stopped 36-of-40 shots for Milwaukee

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

SCORING FIRST: Milwaukee has scored first in five of six meetings this season... Iowa is 0-5-0-1 in those contests... The Wild scored the game's first goal and won 3-1 on Nov. 2

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Admirals have converted on 5-of-12 power plays across the last three games in the season series... The Wild are 4-for-23 with the man advantage against Milwaukee this season

SMOOTH SAILING: Iowa has not faced Milwaukee since Dec. 20... Milwaukee's 7-4 win in that game kicked off a 24-game stretch in which the Admirals lost just once... Milwaukee posted 19 consecutive wins between Jan. 5 and Feb. 24... The Admirals have lost each of their last two games in regulation but still lead the Central Division by 10 points

BLUE LINERS

Simon Johansson is currently riding a career-long four-game point streak (1-3=4)

Johansson is a plus-7 over the last seven games

David Spacek recorded his first career two-point performance (0-2=2) on Friday

Daemon Hunt scored his first goal since Dec. 1 on Friday

Hunt has earned a +1 rating in each of Iowa's last four contests

BY THE NUMBERS

Iowa has scored a first period goal in four consecutive games

Friday's game marked the first time this season that the Wild lost when scoring a goal in each period (6-1-0-0)

Iowa has been held to three goals or fewer in seven straight games

The Admirals have allowed four goals in three games in a row

Milwaukee is 7-8-0-0 when allowing four or more goals

Iowa is 8-15-3-1 on the road while Milwaukee has gone 20-5-0-0 at home

