P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack

Providence, RI - Forward Anthony Richard posted a goal and an assist for the Providence Bruins in a 5-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Ian Mitchell scored the other goal for the Bruins.

How It Happened

43 seconds into the first period, Karl Henriksson's wrist shot from the slot deflected off a defender and into the back of the net, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead.

Mitchell's wrist shot from the point snuck through traffic and into the upper-right corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 13:43 remaining in the first period. Jakub Zboril and Richard were credited with the assists.

1:58 into the second period, Bryan Yoon one-timed the puck from the high slot, sending it off the left post and across the goal line, giving Hartford a 2-1 lead.

A missed shot rimmed around the boards, sending Brett Berard on a breakaway, where he snuck a shot under the pads of the goaltender, extending the Wolf Pack lead to 3-1 with 13:58 to play in the second frame.

Richard caught a pass in the neutral zone and split two Hartford defenders, before taking the puck to the crease and flipping a shot over the blocker of the goaltender, cutting the Hartford lead to 3-2 with 14:21 left in the third period. Alec Regula and Dan Renouf received assists.

Anton Blidh scored on the empty net to give the Wolf Pack a 4-2 lead with 2:21 remaining in the third period.

With 1:27 to play, Turner Elson scored on the empty net as well.

Stats

Mitchell's tally was his fourth of the season.

Richard's two-point evening was his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, March 8 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

