Bridgeport Islanders Visit Thunderbirds at 3:05 p.m. Today

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Bridgeport Islanders (17-29-6-1) continue a three-game road trip today with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop against the Springfield Thunderbirds (25-23-3-2) at MassMutual Center. It's the first of two straight games against the T-Birds, as the Islanders will finish their trip next Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. rematch in Springfield. Bridgeport began March with a 2-1 regulation win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center last night, led by goals from Matt Maggio and William Dufour. Jakub Skarek (5-18-5) made 28 saves. The Islanders outshot the Phantoms 41-29 and have now outshot their opponents in five straight games.

ISLANDERS VS. T-BIRDS

Today's game is the 11th of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the fifth of six at MassMutual Center. Bridgeport is 6-2-2-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate and carries a three-game winning streak into today's tilt. The Isles are also on a six-game unbeaten in regulation streak against Springfield overall (4-0-2-0). They recorded a 5-3 victory at Total Mortgage Arena last Sunday, where Ruslan Iskhakov scored twice and Samuel Bolduc notched a late game winner. Iskhakov and Otto Koivula each have nine points in 10 meetings against Springfield this season.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds continue to hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and gained two points on seventh-place Lehigh Valley following a 7-3 win against the Laval Rocket last night. Adam Gaudette scored his league-leading 31st goal of the season and was one of three T-Birds who had a trio of points. Gaudette, Will Bitten and Ryan Suzuki each scored once and added two assists, while Dylan Coghlan and Keean Washkurak both had one goal and one assist. Gaudette is fifth in the AHL's points race (50) and enters today's contest on a nine-game scoring streak (7g, 7a).

DU-SCORE

William Dufour scored his 11th goal of the season and his team-leading eighth goal on the road in last night's 2-1 win at Lehigh Valley. He produced a career-high 10 shots including six in the first period. Dufour's dart past Parker Gahagen's blocker broke a scoreless tie at 4:55 of the second period and was his first goal since Jan. 21st at Providence, which also snapped a streak of eight games without a point. Dufour is tied for second on the Islanders in goals (with Matt Maggio) and has 16 points (7g, 9a) in 19 career games against Springfield, most against any single opponent.

MAGGIO ADDS ANOTHER

Matt Maggio scored his 11th goal of the season and his third game winner last night. In fact, three of the Islanders' last five game-winning goals belong to Maggio. The 21-year-old winger has eight points in his last eight games (5g, 3a) and 11 points (7g, 4a) in his last 13. Maggio shares sixth on the team with 19 points (11g, 8a). He has five points (3g, 2a) against the Thunderbirds this season.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have points in eight of nine games when playing on a Sunday this season (6-1-2-0)... Otto Koivula is expected to play his 300th North American game between the AHL and NHL today... Hudson Fasching was recalled from his conditioning loan on Thursday... Reece Newkirk was reassigned to Worcester (ECHL) yesterday... Rick Kowalsky is closing in on 300 career wins as an AHL head coach, currently at 298.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (26-20-14): Last: 5-1 W vs. Boston, last night -- Next: Tuesday vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (23-23-4-2): Last: 4-0 W vs. Trois Rivières, last night -- Next: Today vs. Trois Rivières, 3:05 p.m. ET

