Game Day: CGY vs COL

March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles in a matinee matchup on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Colorado (32-16-4-1) took the first game of this current two-game set with a win on Friday, so Calgary (28-17-4-2) is in need of two points this afternoon to keep pace in an ever-tightening Pacific Division playoff race.

Puck drop: 12pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 5, 2024 6:30pm @ Tucson Tucson Arena

Mar. 6, 2024 6:30pm @ Tucson Tucson Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers have won four of five meetings against the Eagles this season but dropped the previous outing 5-4 on Friday night against Colorado at the 'Dome.

Calgary currently sits tied for fifth in the Pacific Division with 60 pts. while Colorado occupies the second spot with 69 pts. and have been on a roll with a 10-1-0 record in their last 11 games.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Lucas Ciona

Keep your eye on Lucas Ciona this afternoon.

Ciona recorded the first multi-goal game of his AHL career, scoring a pair of goals in the first period against the Eagles on Friday night.

ONE TIMERS:

(D) Artem Grushnikov played his first game as a member of the Wranglers since being acquired from Dallas.

Ben Jones leads the Wranglers in goals with 17 tallies on the season.

(F) Matt Coronato currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 41 points (15g,26a) in 39 games.

Emilio Pettersen played his 200th career AHL game against the Eagles on Friday.

Cole Schwindt recorded his 100th career AHL point with an assist on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.