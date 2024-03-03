Firebirds Edge Barracuda in Shootout, 3-2

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda in a shootout on Saturday night by the final score of 3-2. Jimmy Schuldt and Andrew Poturalski scored in regulation while Devin Shore netted the lone goal of the shootout to help extend the Firebirds' lead in the Pacific Division standings. Coachella Valley finished the game with 50 shots on goal, a new franchise record (previously set on 11/12/23 vs. TUC - 48).

San Jose struck first just 4:31 on a Scott Sabourin goal as he crashed the net and slid the puck past Coachella Valley netminder Ales Stezka. The two teams combined for 31 shots on goal in the opening period (CV - 16, SJ - 15).

The Firebirds tied the game in the second period on their 30th shot of the game. Jimmy Schuldt let a shot go from the blueline that was deflected in front, beating Georgi Romanov to make it 1-1. Schuldt's goal was his fourth of the season and was assisted by Kole Lind.

Coachella Valley thought that they had the go-ahead goal in the third period, but it was called back due to a high-stick by Firebirds' captain Max McCormick. Andrew Poturalski managed to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game at 12:50 from Cale Fleury and Gustav Olofsson. The goal was Poturalski's 12th of the season and came on a delayed penalty.

Brandon Coe was sprung on a breakaway inside the final five minutes of the third period and roofed the puck past Stezka to tie the game for San Jose at 2-2. After a five-minute overtime period, the score was still locked at two aside.

A shootout was needed to determine the winner and Devin Shore delivered in the first round for the Firebirds while Ales Stezka turned away all three Barracuda attempts to gain Coachella Valley the win and the extra point in the standings.

Stezka finished the game with 30 saves on 32 shots in the victory that moves Coachella Valley's record to 3e-13-5-2. The Firebirds finished 0-for-1 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 1-for-1. The Firebirds are now riding a six-game point streak.

