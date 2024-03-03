Silver Knights Drop Contest to Roadrunners, 5-2

March 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-2, on Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.

The Knights were took the lead early in the first period with a goal from Daniel D'Amato. Jakub Demek chased down the puck in the left-wing corner and passed it in front to D'Amato, who tapped in the goal. Tyler Benson also collected an assist on the play.

Just minutes later, Henderson doubled their lead with a goal from Brandon Hickey, his third of the season. He was assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Jakub Brabenec.

The Roadrunners made it a 2-1 game at 7:58 with a goal from Austin Poganski.

Tucson's Jan Jenik then tied the game at 2-2 with a goal of his own.

The Roadrunners took a 4-2 lead with goals from Nathan Smith and Milos Keleman just seventeen seconds apart.

Jan Jenik scored his second of the night in the third period to make it 5-2.

The Henderson Silver Knights will return to The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, March 6, to face the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

