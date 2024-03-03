Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears open up a stretch of four straight road games as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this afternoon. Today's game marks Hershey's sixth and final visit to the PPL Center this season.

Hershey Bears (41-10-0-3) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (22-22-5-2)

March 3, 2024 | 3:05 p.m. | Game 55 | PPL Center

Referees: Liam Maaskant (62), Tanner Doiron (1),

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (10), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears saw a seven-game home win streak snapped last night in a 1-0 defeat to the Utica Comets. The lone goal of the affair was scored by Utica's Robbie Russo at 10:45 of the third period, and despite 25 saves, Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard suffered his first regulation loss since Dec. 8 at Syracuse. Utica netminder Issac Poulter earned first star honors with 27 saves in the victory. Lehigh Valley dropped a 2-1 decision last night to the Bridgeport Islanders at PPL Center. Cooper Marody had the lone goal for the Phantoms as Lehigh Valley was handed a third straight loss.

PHANTOM PARTICULARS:

Tonight is the 10th head-to-head meeting between Hershey and Lehigh Valley this season, with the Bears owning a 6-2-0-1 record. It's the fourth straight game in the season series that will be played in Allentown, and Hershey owns a 3-1-0-1 record this season at the PPL Center. Lehigh Valley won the last meeting just over a month ago, claiming a 4-1 decision on home ice on Feb. 2. Among active players on Hershey's roster, rookie Bogdan Trineyev leads Hershey scorers in the season series with five points (2g, 3a), while Lehigh Valley's Cooper Marody (2g, 4a) tops Lehigh Valley skaters versus Hershey. Both clubs are an identical 4-for-35 (11.4%) on the power play in head-to-head games this year.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CLAY:

Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson is celebrating his 25th birthday today by guarding the goal versus the Phantoms. The rookie netminder has won his previous two outings, surrendering just three goals over those contests. Versus Lehigh Valley this season, Stevenson has posted a 4-2-0 record with a stellar 1.67 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage with three shutouts. Stevenson continues to lead the AHL in goals-against average (1.89), save percentage (.930), and shutouts (6).

BOUNCING BACK:

After falling last night on home ice, Hershey looks to return to the win column this afternoon in Allentown. The Bears have not lost back-to-back games in regulation this season, and following a regulation loss this year, the Bears are 9-0-0-0, outscoring opponents 36-13.

POWER UP:

Hershey's power play continues to be one of the league's best, however with a large number of the team's personnel recalled or injured, the Bears power play is just 1-for-15 (6.6%) over the past three games. Hershey is without its top power-play goal scorers Ethen Frank (10) and Pierrick Dube (7), as well as Mike Sgarbossa who leads the club with 19 power-play assists this season. In total, players who will not dress for today's game due to injury or recall have scored 22 of Hershey's 40 power-play goals, attributing for 55% of the club's success on the advantage.

BEARS BITES:

The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, waived forwardEvgeny Kuznetsov yesterday. If Kuznetsov clears waivers at 2 p.m. today, the Capitals intend to assign the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion to Hershey...Entering today's game, Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot is nine...Last night just marked the second time Hershey has been blanked this season, and the first time Hershey has failed to score since a 3-0 loss to Belleville on Opening Night on Oct. 14...Lehigh Valley was also held scoreless by Utica, losing 3-0 Friday at Adirondack Bank Center...Hershey is 7-2-0-0 in Sunday games this season.

ON THIS DATE:

March 3, 2007 - The Bears fell behind 1-0 to the Binghamton Senators, then reeled off seven straight goals for an eventual 7-1 win at home. Newcomer Scott Barney, acquired earlier in the week in a trade with Grand Rapids and making his GIANT Center debut, recorded four points (2g, 2a), Matt Hendricks had a Gordie Howe hat trick, and goalie Maxime Daigeneault fought fellow netminder Jeff Glass midway through the third period.

