Condors Fall To Canucks

The Bakersfield Condors (27-19-4, 58pts) dropped a 4-2 decision to the Abbotsford Canucks (28-18-6, 62pts) on Saturday. Drake Caggiula (12th) and Greg McKegg (6th) had the goals for the Condors.

The Condors fall to 2-3-1 against the Canucks this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for two games on Monday in San Diego and Wednesday in Henderson. They return home next weekend for two games with Colorado on Friday and Saturday

