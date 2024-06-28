Thompson Throws Seven Shutout Innings in Close Loss to Badlands

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (15-14) dropped their series finale to the Badlands Big Sticks (14-17) by a 2-1 score on Friday, June 28th. The Rox have still won four of their last five games and took three out of four contests against Badlands this week.

On the mound, the Rox got their third quality start in as many nights from Brandt Thompson (Missouri State University). The right-hander struck out seven Big Sticks while walking none in seven shutout innings. In the third inning, he worked around a one-out triple by punching out three hitters, including the second and third batters in the Badlands order. Through three starts, Thompson now has a 1.59 earned run average in 17 innings. Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) finished the game with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

The Rox offense got on the board in the ninth inning, as Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University) led off with a single. Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) would then pinch run for him and come around to score on a Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) single.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brandt Thompson!

The Rox will continue their four-game homestand by hosting the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's game, presented by Sentry Bank, will wrap up with a human cannonball performance by David "The Bullet" Smith. Sunday's matinee, presented by Best Western Plus, will include Kids TV Takeover Day and Coburn's Kids Day. Youth fans will have the opportunity to see Bluey and Bingo before running the bases and getting autographs after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

