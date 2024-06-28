Stingers Led By Buettenback Get Back In Win Column Against Larks
June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
BISMARCK, ND - After losing game one a night ago, the Stingers got back in the win column against the Bismarck Larks, winning 9-6.
The Willmar offense again got going in the first, scoring on a Max Buettenback (Nebraska) RBI single.
They tacked on 2 more in the 2nd, one on a RBI double from Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) and another one from Buettenback to make it 3-0.
The Larks got it back to 3-2, but a couple of wild pitches pushed the Willmar lead back out to 3 at 5-2.
Buettenback added on to his night in the 6th, ripping an RBI double and coming around to score on a sacrifice fly, extending it to 7-2. In total, Buettenback went 4-5 with 3 RBIs and a walk.
The game got as close as 7-6, but a couple more Stinger runs and a solid outing from Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego) closed out the game.
