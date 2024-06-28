Rockers Take on the Mallards for the Third Time in Two Days

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Kameron Douglas

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Kameron Douglas(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (12-18) square off against the Mallards (22-8) tonight at 6:35 p.m. for their final meeting of the first half of the season. Through five matchups of the season series, Madison has a 4-1 lead over Green Bay following two wins yesterday.

The Rockers look to bounce back from those pair of losses and build momentum heading into a weekend trip out to Michigan.

Though Green Bay only had five runs over their two games against Madison Yesterday, it had three home runs. Two of those dingers came courtesy of Lane Allen (Blinn College) and the other from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve).

With those three long-balls, the Rockers are now second in the entire Northwoods League with 31 home runs on the summer. This comes after Green Bay led the league in homers during its 2023 championship season.

The powerful Rockers batting order aims to keep up their success with the deep shots in today's tilt with the Mallards. Meanwhile the defense hopes to neutralize Madison, which is top-three league wide in batting average, hits, and RBI.

Being tasked with slowing down the Mallards is Rockers pitcher Kameron Douglas (Georgia State). The sophomore is making his fifth start of the summer tonight. Douglas has 10 strikeouts and 11 runs allowed in just over 12 innings. The right-handed pitcher's first appearance of the season came at home against the Mallards on June 2. In that matchup, Douglas had his longest stint of nearly five frames.

On the other side, Madison is bringing out Mason Buss (Kansas State) to start things off on the bump. The right-handed pitcher has made five appearances with three starts this year, and has only given up five runs over 18 innings. Buss made a relief appearance in the aforementioned June 2 meeting between the Rockers and Mallards. In that game, he threw two scoreless, no-hit innings.

Following today's contest, the Rockers make their way to Michigan for two games in Royal Oak and two more in Battle Creek. After that, the second half of the season begins against the Wausau Woodchucks back at Capital Credit Union Park on July 3 at 6:35 p.m.

The return home should be a fun night at the park, as fans that attend will get to take home a 2024 Rockers team poster while listening to the Little Cisco Band playing from the time gates open at 5:30 through the end of the third inning. On top of that, there will be post-game fireworks to celebrate an early Fourth of July.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.