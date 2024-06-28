Bismarck Climbs Within Two Games of the Great Plains West After a 9-4 Win Over Willmar

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks best the first-place Stingers powered by two longballs and strong starting pitching.

Andrew Sojka (California State University Northridge) put the Stingers ahead instantly, scoring the first run before an out was recorded in the top of the first inning, climbing to third place in total runs scored in the Northwoods League. Sojka singled on the first pitch and advanced to second after the ball skirted past the Larks' centerfielder. Sojka stole third a pitch later and came in to score on a wild pitch.

After allowing the one run in the first, Scott Borgmann (Wilmington University) delivered five quality innings, surrendering just one more run while striking out four batters.

Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) initiated a three-run bottom of the first, reaching on a single through the left side of the infield to start the frame. Erick Dessens (Paradise Valley CC) followed with a walk, putting two runners on for Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) who lifted a fly ball high into the wind that carried over the left-field wall for an opposite-field go-ahead three-run home run.

The Larks extended their lead with two runs in the second inning and two runs in the third. Davis Baker (University of Pennslyvania) and Alex Alva led off the top of the second with back-to-back singles. After both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch, Erick Dessens (Paradise Valley CC) extended his RBI streak to eight games on a fielder's choice scoring Baker, advancing Alva to third allowing Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky) to drive in his team-leading 19th RBI on a sacrifice fly. Zach Daudet (Cal Poly) started the bottom of the third by reaching base on a two-strike single to left field for Cesar Franco (Western Illinois) who stuck a 2-2 fastball over the left-center field wall for his first home run of the season.

Willmar added a run on three hits in the sixth inning starting with Max Buettenback (University of Nebraska) who raised his batting average to .400 on a single up the middle. Rhett Stokes (University of Nebraska) drove in his spring teammate to cut the deficit to five runs on a line-drive single to the center fielder. Bismarck took the run right back in the bottom half of the frame. Kyle Hvidsten led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on Brady Krzciok's second hit of the game, scoring on a wild pitch a play later.

With the win, the Larks climbed two games out of first place in the Great Plains West with the ability to cut the deficit to a single game with a win tomorrow night at 7:05 in the finale vs Wilmar. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

