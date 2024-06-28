Rivets Become the Great Lake East First Half Champions

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







In an action-packed game, the Rockford Rivets emerged victorious over the Lakeshore Chinooks with a final score of 10-6. The Rivets' offensive prowess was highlighted by Nick Demarco's impressive performance, contributing 3 RBIs to the team's tally. Isaac Lopez and Scott Newman also made significant contributions with 2 RBIs each, solidifying Rockford's commanding lead throughout the game. We are the Great Lake East First Half champions. On the pitching front, Carson Seeman led the charge with a stellar performance, effectively managing Lakeshore's lineup and securing crucial outs to maintain Rockford's lead. The Rockford Rivets will return home tomorrow looking to carry their winning momentum into the next game.

