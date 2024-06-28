Madison Mallards Defeat Green Bay Rockers in Rain-Shortened Game

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Green Bay Rockers 8-4 on Friday night at Warner Park, after the game was called due to rain in the seventh inning. The Mallards completed the three-game sweep and picked up their sixth straight win.

The offense for Madison started the night off with a bang in the first inning. After Madison took a 2-0 lead on a Green Bay throwing error, Will Vierling (Louisville) hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 5-0. The Mallards scored five runs in the first inning on just two hits.

After Green Bay scored a run in the second inning, Vierling returned to the plate and cranked his second home run of the game, which was his third home run of the series. It was a solo home run that extended the lead to 6-1.

The Rockers added on a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve University) sacrifice fly and a Lukas Torres (Wagner College) RBI single, but they were ultimately unable to catch up to the Mallards before the skies opened up in the top of the seventh inning, and rain caused the game to be ruled official with the Mallards in front 8-4.

Tyler Guerin (Iowa) picked up the win on the mound for the Mallards in his first appearance with the team, as he tossed a scoreless fifth inning with three strikeouts. Henry Chabot (Chapman) was charged with the loss for Green Bay.

The Mallards will head on the road to face the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Mallards will return to Warner Park on Monday night to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:05 p.m.

