Festival Foods Fireworks Scheduled for July 3rd at Warner Park

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







The 2024 Festival Foods Fireworks in Madison will be hosted by the Mallards after their 5:35pm game on Wednesday, July 3rd at Warner Park as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, presented by Festival Foods Fireworks and WKOW Channel 27.

The best view for the Festival Foods Fireworks will be from the outfield, which will be open postgame for all fans. The outfield will provide an outstanding view of the fireworks, which will be launched from the football fields adjacent to the ballpark at 9:30pm and is scheduled to run 23 minutes long. Access inside the stadium and the outfield will only be available to those who buy tickets to the game.

Beverages and Mallards merchandise will also be available on the field after the game and throughout the duration of the fireworks display.

"We are so excited to bring the Festival Foods Fireworks show back to Warner Park! This event has been a fan favorite each summer and we can't wait to continue that tradition," Madison Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin, said.

Tickets for the July 3rd matchup are available now at the Mallards Ticket Office at Warner Park or online at mallardsbaseball.com. Mallards ticket packages and group tickets are still available for the 2024 season. For more information on group tickets or ticket packages, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.