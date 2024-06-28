Woodchucks Win Shootout with Express
June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks split the series and came away with the season series victory against the Eau Claire Express, 14-9. The game was the longest the Woodchucks have played this season, going a full three hours and forty-eight minutes of game time.
Mason Mann (Wallace State) received the nod for his first-ever start of the season. Mann went 3.0 innings pitched, striking out three and allowing just one run.
The Woodchucks went down 1-0 early, but blew things open in the bottom of the second. Daniel Harden (LSU) singled to allow Max Soliz Jr. (Houston, TX) to score and tie the game. The Woodchucks took the lead 2-1 when Jake Berkland (Mankato State) was hit by a pitch to walk home a run. Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) singled to score two more, bringing the score to 4-1.
With the bases loaded, Max Galvin (Miami) doubled into the right-field corner to clear the bases and bring the score to 7-1. Max Soliz Jr, making his second at-bat in the same inning, hit a two-run home run to tie the season high for most runs in one inning for the Woodchucks at nine. The Woodchucks would get two more in the next inning thanks to the efforts of Max Galvin and Bryce Hubbard (Georgia).
After scoring one in the third to bring the score to 12-2, Daniel Harden launched a two-run
home run to dead center field to take a commanding lead, 14-2.
After a six-run 7th inning by the Express, the Woodchucks turned to Evan Alwine (FIU) to close the door, which he did. Alwine struck out 2 to get to the top of the 9th. The Chucks then gave Caleb White (Georgia Southwestern) the nod to end the game. White struck out 2 en route to a 14-9 Chucks victory.
The Woodchucks will be back at home tomorrow, June 29th to take on the Duluth Huskies in a two-game home series. The Minions will be visiting Athletic Park! First pitch is at 6:05pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Rivets Get Revenge on Chinooks to Split Home-And-Home - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Logs Drop Game 2 Against Thunder Bay 6-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Can't Overcome Quick Start from the Mallards, Drop Third Straight - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks Win Shootout with Express - Wausau Woodchucks
- Stingers Led By Buettenback Get Back In Win Column Against Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Thompson Throws Seven Shutout Innings in Close Loss to Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
- Offense Explodes, Honkers Win 14-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Madison Mallards Defeat Green Bay Rockers in Rain-Shortened Game - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Sweep the Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Snap Five-Game Losing Streak in Dramatic Fashion, Walk-off Bucks in 11 - Duluth Huskies
- Rivets Become the Great Lake East First Half Champions - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Drop Homestand Finale in a 2-1 Pitchers' Duel - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Sweep the Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Festival Foods Fireworks Scheduled for July 3rd at Warner Park - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Drop Heartbreaker to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Take on the Mallards for the Third Time in Two Days - Green Bay Rockers
- Birdsong Called up by Giants - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bismarck Climbs Within Two Games of the Great Plains West After a 9-4 Win Over Willmar - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Use 9-Run 7th to Hammer Rivets 13-6 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Pitch First Shutout of the Season, Win Fourth Straight 6-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Madison Mallards Sweep Doubleheader Against Green Bay Rockers - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.