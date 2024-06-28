Woodchucks Win Shootout with Express

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks split the series and came away with the season series victory against the Eau Claire Express, 14-9. The game was the longest the Woodchucks have played this season, going a full three hours and forty-eight minutes of game time.

Mason Mann (Wallace State) received the nod for his first-ever start of the season. Mann went 3.0 innings pitched, striking out three and allowing just one run.

The Woodchucks went down 1-0 early, but blew things open in the bottom of the second. Daniel Harden (LSU) singled to allow Max Soliz Jr. (Houston, TX) to score and tie the game. The Woodchucks took the lead 2-1 when Jake Berkland (Mankato State) was hit by a pitch to walk home a run. Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) singled to score two more, bringing the score to 4-1.

With the bases loaded, Max Galvin (Miami) doubled into the right-field corner to clear the bases and bring the score to 7-1. Max Soliz Jr, making his second at-bat in the same inning, hit a two-run home run to tie the season high for most runs in one inning for the Woodchucks at nine. The Woodchucks would get two more in the next inning thanks to the efforts of Max Galvin and Bryce Hubbard (Georgia).

After scoring one in the third to bring the score to 12-2, Daniel Harden launched a two-run

home run to dead center field to take a commanding lead, 14-2.

After a six-run 7th inning by the Express, the Woodchucks turned to Evan Alwine (FIU) to close the door, which he did. Alwine struck out 2 to get to the top of the 9th. The Chucks then gave Caleb White (Georgia Southwestern) the nod to end the game. White struck out 2 en route to a 14-9 Chucks victory.

The Woodchucks will be back at home tomorrow, June 29th to take on the Duluth Huskies in a two-game home series. The Minions will be visiting Athletic Park! First pitch is at 6:05pm.

