Kingfish Drop Homestand Finale in a 2-1 Pitchers' Duel

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fall 2-1 to the Royal Oak Leprechauns to cap off their four-game homestand.

Both starting pitchers saw early trouble with many runners on the bases through the first three innings. Kenosha's Hudson Calhoun fanned four hitters to strand three runners, while Royal Oak's Gabe Jones collected three strikeouts leaving three on.

Calhoun finished his day in the fourth by escaping another jam after allowing back-to-back singles to begin the inning.

The middle three innings saw more of the same as both teams' bullpens dominated with five strikeouts combined. The Fish attempted to strike first in the sixth but left the bases loaded on a strikeout by Leprechaun reliever Aidan Cremarosa.

Unfortunately, Royal Oak would capitalize on a Kenosha fielding error with two outs in the eighth. Parker Picot followed with a two-run homer into left field, making it 2-0.

Kenosha responded right away after Karter Wong got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Nick Giamarusti entered as a pinch-runner, where he stole second and third base before scoring on a wild pitch.

Royal Oak closer Jake Jekielek shut down the game for the second straight night with a 1-2-3 inning, including two strikeouts.

The Kingfish are back on the road tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

